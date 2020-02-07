Global  

CDC: Coronavirus Likely To Get 'Foothold' In US

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials expect the coronavirus outbreak to "take a foothold" in the US before it's contained.

At some point, we are likely to see community spread in the U.S. or in other countries.

Nancy Messonnier, Director CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases UPI reports the CDC is still recommending against the use of face masks and respirators by the general public.

The equipment should be reserved for healthcare personnel treating patients with COVID-19.

Close contacts -- such as immediate family members -- of confirmed cases, should also use such protective gear.
Surgeon General: Flu Is Bigger Risk To Americans Than Coronavirus

The flu poses a bigger risk to Americans right now than the coronavirus.
