WCBI Athlete of the Week: Houlka's Da'Shun Berry

The houlka wildcats have more than doubled its win total from a year ago....a big reason behind that being senior dae- shun berry berry's has been a man amongst boys this season.....whether it comes to scoring the rock or collecting the boards!

He can do it all..... our chris bolton goes 1-on-1 with our athlete of the week!

ánat popá houlka point guard da'shun berry is a certified baller!

"we have a rule.

He must touch the ball every possession.

That doesn't mean he has to shoot it each possession but he needs to touch it."

This season, the senior wildcat is averaging a staggering 33 points and 11 rebounds a game.

While berry might be the one taking the shots, he says, it's his fellow wildcats who help him shine.

"i learn how to shoot better.

I learned how my teammates moved and get around.

Where they want the ball.

When they want the ball.

I just use them to help me out."

According to houlka head coach seth burt, berry might as well live in the gym.

That's 's how often you can find him there, practicing and perfecting his game.

Of course, practice makes perfect.

However, the wildcat scoring leader does what a lot of basketball greats have done throughout the years.

Draw inspiration from the best players that came before.

Berry credits former teammate and itawamba community college standout ma'darius hobson for his play.

"i learned a lot from him.

Just watching him play.

How he carried himself at practice.

I tried to be just like him and take it on the court and be just like him."

2,500 career points later, berry says it was hobson who inspired him to become such an offensive threat.

"when i was in 7th and 8th grade and you hear about ma'darius scoring all these points and figured, i'll try it and god let it happen."

It's safe to say the man who had the greatest impact on berry's game is the late great jimmy guy mcdonald.

"when i was maybe 6th grade, 7th grade, he used to let me practice with the high schoolers when i was younger.

I just knew he was a great person.

No matter what nobody said about him, he was a great person."

"he had talked to me about da'shun from the time he was in 7th grade, he just couldn't wait to get him up there in high school.

He coached da'shun hard.

He did.

I think he saw the same things we all saw in him and he knew he had a chance to be special."

As berry leads houlka into the playoffs, he keeps in mind the words his former coach told him.

"he always told me know matter what wherever i go, he'll always be with me.

Nba, college, wherever.

He'll be with me.

Right beside me."

Berry takes everything he's learned to the hardwood thursday as houlka opens district tournament play against okolona.

Reporting from houlka, chris bolton