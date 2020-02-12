Staying on Track for the New Year! - Dr. James Stillwell

You c1 3 will make today can't hockey everyone.

Dr. james stilwell, i license hostile counselor.

I read dr. james repeatedly.

Now i know everyone at this time of the yi, we would normally be told about how resolutions for 2017 in the things that we're trying to data.

I and trying to make changes in my life is a direct that's was on the use of what you don't to james's to them.

I will try to permit up as okay as a reasonably done is because we don't do the deep work hearing out what we really need to change your and the and figuring out what is causing our being all tied up and need to change something in the firs place.

So if you know what to let go of it.

What let's jump into it.

We need to them.

It only trying to do that correct you examine the influences around you.

There are positive and negative in life things that make it easy for you to do the bad stuff and hard to the good weather.

That's environmental in your home or in your daily path to associate with affinity on the value way we evaluate that look back look back at 2016, two we want to have to be the great year exactly will you think about that.

Are you what has it been whether it's a particular death or an election or divorce or job change any core sort of change in your life could have set you back and become a trigger for you.

Stuff and so you don't you make a change figure out what's motivating.

I know he would just say i do i just would agree tha everyone when i said has many but viewed of.

I do have my mother on tonight and one stress will be limited three by a lot of happy to be in lexington, mass., i think that mmi wanted that changes dress for you.

It bought and i will say to you when that didn't happen.

It did make me think about what alone to do with my future as well.

They have to want to keep living will now engage with the really old.

So that brings us to the blank slate you look back at the 2016.

It's a whole and not all the not all of it was good, but the blank slate in your calendar fo 2017.

What is it you want to le up with and sustaining things that will keep you on track with whatever your goals are, and some of those it can be is simple is journaling every day to capture thought jelly can stay on track.

Support groups you appear groups.

I just getting out into nature in an carving out some essential quiet times can think straight.

All of those basic stuff you important to actually when you take takin the you read.

Yes, relax and plan what is going to happen to be proactive.

Be proactive and think that is where we need to step full because i think look, we all at this time with you, dr. james had issues with other than legal rachel held one child in ohio.

It was a wine.

It sort of inner just explodes with you on the back burner and then all of a sudden there we are.

It's an issue again is how we get half that i would get like how we make that first bit, we might want to enlist the counselor to help you to look back and to look around and to look forward and a bit coach that you i like coach to us some people that's their specialty of business and find support group did a inner work.

Do they cognitive thinking work for you can happen in your head for happens in your libel like you and me is what assuredly i do is show who we have always the night and zooming the election to see that this is the way you do, you'll taking right which i the thing that it's all a out how you can plan your day rate plan.

I think so sure about doing this kind of our storyboarding you and you not to do that for the shy friendship.

Thank you for your fun of information had about to dr. james stilwell's website that i always fun of and the website a well.

I we appreciate you think having