BBB: Top 10 Scams of the Year

>> ange: - - is the vice president of the better business bureau of evansville and the tri-state.

Today here's here to give us a rundown of the list of the top 10 scams of this year.it really is interesting.

There are probably more than 10.

In this top 10, let's make the list.

Before we do, i want to ask you a question.

How effective are these scams in getting money from people?

>> all you've got to do is get a few people.

To give you several hundred or $8000 and you are good.

Some of these scams can make up to millions of dollars.

Just on a few thousand people.

Considering its international in scope.

It's a big money winner.

>> ange: it doesn't have to run a very long before you make a lot of money.

Let's look at this list.

What are the top scams. >> let's look at the top three.

With the tax scam and.

[indiscernable].

Number one, the tax scam.

We like to call sometimes the irs scam.

Back in september, they shut down a huge operation in dubai, india.

It still turned out to be the number one scam for the year.

What's interesting, coming up in the near future, the irs says they will be hiring a debt collection agency to collect from people via the phone.

>> ange: they are actually going to do that.

How do we know what's legit?

>> that's going to be the problem for some people.

They will be calling only mobile phones.

Not house phones.

You can opt out of those calls.

Still you would have to be careful.unfortunately, the scammers knows these things to.

It's public information that the irs has already put out there.

You have to be super careful on thesecollection calls from the irs .

>> ange: let's talk about the online purchasescam .

>> that one is pretty obvious.

Basically, you are going online and buying stuff.

One of the problems you have is giving to the actual company.

These guys can be really super slick.

They put up a website.

In fact, we have something going on in our local area where somebody's put up a website and use local information from one of our local accreditedbusinesses.

They are selling stuff.

Our local business is getting call saying where's my stuff ?

They didn't order anything from the company here.

This is an international operation that's going on.

>> ange: what can businesses do to protect themselves?

>> that's the hardest part.

You can register it to places like go daddy.

Because they are located someplace else, they got registration outside the u.s. we have to figure out how to get to the international site to shut it down.

That's a problem andsomething we are trying to work with.

>> ange: can we go to your website and see the rest of these, we are about out of time .

>> bbb.org/scam tracker.

You can look at all of the scams they are.

You can visit our site