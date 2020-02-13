Malvern Teacher In Trouble for Racial Slurs

Racist comments on social media.

The facebook profile for a central arkansas teacher targets president barack obama and first lady michelle obama.

The posts have a lot of people calling for the resignation of malvern high school teacher, trent bennett.

Fox 24's, jonathan rozelle explains why alumni are pretty upset.

we've never had this problem before," said hughes."i guess that's why it's disturbing to us."

She graduated from the mhs in 1991 and said she cannot recall anything like this ever happening during her time there.

"we want something done about it," said hughes.

The post calls the first lady 'michelle obummer ... america's first chimp.'

"when he put that on facebook, boldly, that was very disturbing," said hughes.

When called out about his comments, bennett referred to mrs. obama as 'a nasty chimp' and to president obama as a 'spider monkey.'

"honestly, i don't think he needs to be teaching," said hughes.

We went by bennett's house tuesday, but only a barking dog responded.

The malvern school district posted on its facebook page ... calling the comments 'inappropriate,' 'insensitive' and 'in now way are the posts reflective of the district.'

Adding, the district is investigating.

"january 9th when they open back up, he don't need to be in class," said hughes.

Hughes said her thoughts are now on her niece and nephew, who have bennett as a teacher.

"a lot of kids read that.

It's very heartbreaking that they are having to go into that school and feel a certain type of way now," said hughes.

