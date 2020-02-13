Global  

Business Owner Spots Burglar in Fort Smith

((alyssa)) a sebastian county business owner was returning to work..

When he spotted a burglar running from behind the building.

According to police... the owner chased the guy to a waiting silver chevrolet pick-up.

Police later found an adjoining business had been burglarized as well.

Take a look at this video surveillance still shot captured by a neighboring business.

Once again... if you know anything -- call fort smith police.

