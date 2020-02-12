Global  

Noodles Around the World

Noodles Around the WorldNoodles Around the World
Noodles Around the World

Appleton.

>>> i'm carroll at the paper discovery center with my sons matthew and james.

Good morning local 5 live >> lisa: they got to go to work with mom yesterday and have some fun.

From making paper to noodling around the world, anthony is on the move featuring fun things to do for kids on winter break.

>> millaine: one of those things will help bring in the new year.

He has live details from the building for kids in appleton.

Good morning.

>> anthony: good morning.

Building for kids in appleton.

That is where we are this wednesday morning.

Noodles around the world.

We covered this last year.

A new year is upon us in a few days.

Michael is chief operating officer.

He will be talking to us this morning.

We are inside the milky family theater.

Good stuff going on saturday.

Talk about it.

>> guest: if you're looking for something fun to do with your kids, looking for a way to wrap up the holiday year, come on down to the building for kids.

We are doing noodles around the world sponsored by noodles and company.

It's a great festivity.

Great for family.

Great for friends.

Come on down and we will have lots of fun.

>> anthony: noodles around the world refers to the eating component.

You have multiple dishes of noodles and some of it macaroni and cheese.

>> guest: we try to celebrate pastas.

We are going to do penne rosa and there will be lots of macaroni and cheese.

>> anthony: $7.50.

You will be open saturday at 9:00 until 5:00 p.m.

Noodles around the world goes 11:00 a.m.

Until noodles around the world goes 11:00 a.m.

Until 4:00 p.m.

What's the first big thing to kick this off?

>> guest: at 11:00, we first start serving apostate.

Once we start serving pasta, we do that every hour from 11:00 until 3:00.

Starting at noon is our first ball drop.

From noon, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, we do ball drops.

>> anthony: kind of a big ordeal.

In order to get here, the parades have to go on.

>> guest: that's exactly right.

Kids line up with their families and they get party hats and horns.

We have a superhero that will lead them into the theater.

>> anthony: i mentioned other activities, not just the parade.

Arts and crafts activities in the da vinci art studio.

Was that going to be?

>> guest: this year the kids are going to be making a firecracker craft to celebrate new year's going out in a bang.

They will be doing something fun with glitter and toilet paper.

>> anthony: we are talking about new year's saturday evening.

We are not going to be here until midnight.

This is 11:00 until 4:00 p.m.

With noodles around the world.

You get here to the milky family theater and the ball drops.

The lights get dimmed.

We have some props.>> guest: the kids start filing in.

We open the theater about five minutes early.

Everyone starts rolling in.

We have a dance party intro.

We have several props we utilize.

The kids will get party hats and horns.

They will get a piece of bubble wrap.

That bubblewrap will simulate the sound of firecrackers.

>> anthony: you're going to make this exciting.

You are the master of ceremony.

>> guest: i will be donning the party hat simulating father time.

I will be the master of ceremonies.

When people come in, i will introduce everyone to the party.

We will do this ball drop and countdown.

Prior, we do fun things to simulate midnight.

We drop the lights and get dramatic with everything.

Once we do the ball drop, the kids will grab the confetti and throw it all over the place.

We will get a ton of confetti and make a big mess.

>> anthony: there's going to be multiple ball drops every hour.

This is going to become a complete mess.

We have to get cleaned up.

>> guest: that's right.

The whole process from beginning to end takes about 10 minutes.

We try to shovel people out and get them ready for the next show.

It takes about 40 minutes to clean




