Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

NUMEROUS PROBLEMS AND DELAYS FROM THE IOWA CAUCUSES PROVED TO BE TOO MUCH FOR IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR TROY PRICE TO STAY IN THE POSITION. WITHIN THE PAST HOUR, HE ANNOUNCED THAT HE IS RESIGNING. POLITICAL DIRECTOR DAVE PRICE JOINS US.... DAVE... . THE CRITICISM HAS BEEN WIDESPREAD BECAUSE OF THE CAUCUS NIGHT PROBLEMS. LATE NIGHT COMICS HAVE MOCKED THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY... ACTIVISTS REALIZED SOMETHING HAS TO CHANGE... AND THAT SOMETHING IS ITS LEADERSHIP. PRICE WROTE A RESIGNATION LETTER TO THE PARTY'S RULING BODY...THE STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE....IN THAT LETTER...HE STATED..."SERVING AS CHAIR OF THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS BEEN ONE OF THE GREATEST HONORS OF MY LIFE." HE'S A DURANT NATIVE AND UNIVERSITY OF IOWA GRADUATE....AND HAS WORKED FOR TWO DEMOCRATIC GOVERNORS AND TWO PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS LETTER..HE PUBLICLY DETAILS THE WRATH AND THREATS HE SAYS HIS STAFF RECEIVED BECAUSE OF THE DEBACLE.... PRICE WROTE QUOTE...ENDURING THREATS TO PERSONAL SAFETY, TAUNTS, AND ANGER FROM PEOPLE AROUND THE GLOBE, OUR STAFF WORKED IN A PROFESSIONAL MANNER TO PRODUCE A FINAL RESULT.

I AM INCREDIBLY PROUD OF

THE WORK THEY DID IN

THOSE THREE DAYS. PRICE BLAMED A CODING ERROR FOR MUCH OF THE ISSUES ON CAUCUS NIGHT. THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED A PHONE APP FROM SHADOW, INC. THAT APP FAILED MISERABLY. PRECINCT LEADERS COMPLAINED THEY COULDN'T GET IT DOWNLOAD...THEIR ACCESS PINS DIDN'T WORK...AND THE BACKUP PHONE SYSTEM TO CALL IN RESULTS GOT OVERLOADED WITH SO MANY PEOLE CALILNG FROM THE 1700 PLUS PRECINCTS. THE PARTY'S ACKNOWLEDGED RESULTS IT EVENTUALLY POSTED ON ITS WEBSITE CONTAINED ERRORS. ALL OF THE PROBLEMS GOT MAGNIFIED BECAUSE OF THE INCREDIBLY CLOSER FINISH BETWEEN BERNIE SANDERS AND PETE BUTTIGIEG. BECAUSE OF THAT CLOSE FINISH AND THE NUMEROUS PROBLEMS...THE PARTY CAN'T SAY FOR SURE WHICH CANDIDATE ACTUALLY WON. PRICE WILL STAY ON AS CHAIR UNTIL THE STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE NAMES HIS INTERIM REPLACEMENT ON SATURDAY.