Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indiana Falls to Nebraska

Indiana Falls to Nebraska

Video Credit: WEHT - Published < > Embed
Indiana Falls to NebraskaIndiana Falls to Nebraska
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indiana Falls to Nebraska

Entering the matchup with a 26-game winning streak at assembly hall... personal comments1st half...james blackmon jr drives and gets the layup...hoosiers lead 7-4 early 1st half...hoosiers down 5...pass outside to robert johnson for three...hoosiers trail 32-30...with 1:24 to play in the half...devonte green with the three to put the hoosiers up 36-32...they finish the half on a 12-1 run...second half now...de'ron davis misses but thomas bryant gets the rebound and jam...iu trails 48-47then bryant to og anunoby for three...hoosiers pull within 2...68-66 with 7:12 leftrobert johnson with three...73-70 lead for iu... nebraska wins 87-83jessica wimsatt was at assembly hall this evening and has more from the loss,,, (jessica wimsatt 1-5) the defending big ten conference champs entered their first conference game of the season with a 26 game home winning streak on the line.

Well tonight...that streak was snapped as nebraska defeated the hoosiers in assembly hall.

(tom crean 16-21) the hardest thing, to get across to any team, but especially when you get into league play where it's m,agnified so much is the mental errors.

And we had too many of them tonight.

And far too many, and there's a list of them, and we've got to get, we've got to get out of it.

And we've got to continue to understand how to not make the game hard for ourselves.

Um, we made some plays tonight that looked like our first game.(robert johnson 27-32) we thought it was probably gonna be a little more easier that what it was going to be, and uh, you know you can't come out like that, especially in the big ten so i think it was a mindset thing.

(thomas bryant 40-44) it's frustrating but all we have to do is bounce back from it and look at key things that we can bring more to the table and help us as a team and you know, one loss doesn't define us.

We're gonna keep building and keep getting better.and indiana will certainly need to bounce back quicjly as they head to indianapolis on saturday for a new years eve matchup with sixtranked louisville.

From assembly hall, jessica wimsatt, eyewitness



Recent related news from verified sources

Noble Roman's to Open New Craft Pizza & Pub Restaurant in Brownsburg, IN

Noble Roman's to Open New Craft Pizza & Pub Restaurant in Brownsburg, IN*INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE /** February 10, 2020 /* Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the...
Accesswire - Published

Fetal remains tied to Indiana abortion doctor to be buried

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found last year in the Illinois...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KFORRADIO

KFOR Radio HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska’s Rally Falls Short to No. 18 Indiana. -KFOR Sports https://t.co/EDdIzgjuUR 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit [Video]All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit

The West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit was hosted at the Meadows Conference Center in Terre Haute.

Credit: WTHIPublished

ISP: 'One piece away' from solving Delphi homicides [Video]ISP: 'One piece away' from solving Delphi homicides

Three years after two teens were last seen alive in Delphi, Indiana State Police say they are "one piece away" from finding the killer.

Credit: WLFIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.