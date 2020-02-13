Global  

IB Wins Macomb Tourney Opener

Taylor Bruninga with 38 points in win over Brown County
Also at the state farm classic..

U-high meets up with north lawndale.

Keondre schumacher ahead to kai bates-diop who pulls up for the jumpshot.

Then nate robinson passes it down low to bates-diop who spins around the defense and makes the basket... he scored 21.

Doug holmes finds bates-diop again... but north lawndale beats u-high, 69-46.

The macomb holiday tourney opens today... taylor bruninga and illini bluffs start with a bang.

Off the opening tip, the tigers get the ball down the floor to bruninga..

Who scores.

Bruninga scores 38 points..

Adds 10 rebounds and four blocks... hoop and harm here.

This is braden cox with the jumper... i-b beats brown county, 66-53.

&lt;&lt;kurt pegler>> at day-1 of the pontiac holiday tournament... manual falls to bloom township,.

61-58... and bloomington beat gurnee warren 80-69... quest and tremont win at




