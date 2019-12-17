Top Stories from Southside Virginia in 2016

Of joy and tragedy in 2016.

Wdbj-7's khiree stewart give us a look back at some some of the biggest stories in and around the danville area.

In 2016, there were 14 homicides in danville a record for the city.

<sot> linda jones: "these young people are too young to be going out like that.

Too much funerals.too may people dying.

Mothers crying, father's crying because their child's gone.

I think it's very cold."

That led the city to take action and try to prevent that number from rising in the future.

<sot> "what the response from the police department will be in cooperation with city council and the community will be to target those gang members and also to try to establish programs that will prevent them from becoming gang members in the future."

On top of that, several residents were shocked to hear about a double murder suicide on luna lake road.

<sot> "you talk to them one day and the next morning they're dead.

It's tragic."

A big story that got national attention- was the death of linwood lambert.

He died in 20-13 after three officers used stun guns on him multiple times.

Earlier this year, the south boston police department has settled a lawsuit with the family of linwood lambert.

Several organizations, like the southern christian leadership conference, called for reform.

<sot> "we need a national, state and local citizens review board set up across the country."

After four deaths at a goodyear plant in danville, the plant was ordered to pay a fine of more than one million dollars.

<sot> mayor john gilstrap, danville " many people either work for goodyear or retired from goodyear or have relatives that worked for goodyear.

It's not just 2,100 employees, it's the whole region."

A grammy- nominated bluegrass musician, james king, passed away at 57 years-old.

He was from southwest virginia.

Danville police end the practice of raising the hoods on police cars after concerns from the community.

When can you let us know about changes to policy issues so there's no confusion in the public."

They also investigated curse words and hateful symbols that were found spray painted on several danville churches.

<sot> "i was broken hearted at first.

To think that our place of worship had been desecrated with such language."

While some tried to spread hate, others tried to spread love.

Members of god's pit crew sent supplies for victims of the deadly floods in west virginia and louisianna.

<sot> "you're not in it by yourself.

There is people out there that care.

There are people that are going through time and the trouble to bring it to us.

One woman is ending the year with a larger bank account.

Linda evans wons five millions dollars in pittsylvania county from paying the virginia lottery.

<sot> linda evans: "it was a blessing.

It was exciting and i am just thrilled."

From murders to generousity and fortune, 20-16 was a memorable year for southside virginia.

