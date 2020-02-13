Global  

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 12-30-16

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 12-30-16

Money in Your Pocket Minute: 12-30-16

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan knows the ups and downs of the Stock Market.

Even a big dip will end on a high note, and he has the stats to prove it.
Money in Your Pocket Minute: 12-30-16

Rick: in investing we often say your best buying after there's been a sell off and there's panic in the markets.

And while we know that, it can really be difficult to do.

But if we take a look just over the past 6 years, it would have worked very well for you.

Now this is a chart showing some of the selloffs we've had going back since 2010.

So, if we take a look at the flash crash in 2010, the blue shows the drop which was a quick drop of about 5%, but if you would have bought at that time period, not only you would have made that 5% back, you would have made almost an additional 20% over the course of the next 12 months.

Go to the fiscal cliff in 2012, again it was about 5% drop, you would have made that back and plus almost 30% in just 12 months.

Other ones we got, us government shutdown back in 13, everybody was scared, had a little bit of a drop again you can see a pretty big rise after that.

Even coming into this year we had a selloff at the beginning of this year, lasted about 39 days, there was fear over china and falling oil prices.

As you can se, not only we made it back we make it back plus an additional 16% since then.

Big rises in the market, and even here we show brexit we had a recovery over that.

So in 2017, make it a point, when there is times of fear, consider them buying opportunities.

With your money in a pocket minute, i'm rick reagan.

