Sonic The Hedgehog x The Shoe Surgeon @The Shoe Surgeon teamed up with @PUMA and #SonicMovie to create a custom pair of sneakers inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog’s iconic shoes.

Check out the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of these incredible kicks, and don’t miss Sonic when he speeds into theatres Thursday night.

Get tickets: SonicTheHedgehogMovie.com Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth.

In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

