DOWNHILL movie clip - American Blue

DOWNHILL movie clip - American Blue Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy.

In Theaters February 14, 2020 Directed by: Nat Faxon and Jim Rash Screenplay by: Jesse Armstrong and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash Produced by: Anthony Bregman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stefanie Azpiazu Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Miranda Otto #DownhillMovie #FoxSearchlight