Pete Davidson Alive From New York Trailer

Pete Davidson- Alive From New York - Official Trailer - Netflix Standup Comedy Special - YouTube Comedian Pete Davidson is known for his unfiltered anecdotes, and he's giving the audience more than what they asked for in his first Netflix original comedy special, Alive From New York.

Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York premieres globally on Netflix on February 25.