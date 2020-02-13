Holmes County Floods

Is off tonite.

Heavy overnight rains are still affecting several counties in our area in the way of flash flood watches.

Holmes county has the most issues, nearly 2-dozen road closures.

News 13's keneisha deas joins us live in our studios.

Keneisha, from what chief meterologist justin kiefer told us a moment ago..

This problem could only get worse.

Keneisha deas, reporter jerry, as of 3:30 this afternoon county officials said there are 23- blocked roads due to flooding.

And they say they're preparing for even more closures with more rain on the way.

The first day of the new year and already mother nature is busy.

Holmes county coordinator wesley adams says sunday night's storms took a toll on a number of roads.

Wesley adams, county coordinator "we've had a lot of water come down and this is east pittman creek, and we had so much coming in that we bypassed the down here and turned in to grover lewis road."

East pittman is one of the three major creeks that caused the flood of trouble.

Run-off from the creek turned these ditches into creeks in their own right.

And they could get even deeper.

"with the water we have now, what's a concern is how much weather we get north of us with all of the rain that comes down in the tributaries and the creeks.

Adams says residents now have to prepare for the worst.

"they're used to this, it's been tough trying to get in and out because of bogs and road wash-outs."

Most anticipate the roads to be closed at least until mid-week "depending on how the water goes down and when the crews can get out and open these roads... and maintain these roads...we're looking at a total of a couple of days."

An estimated three to five inches of rain expected to fall tonight in holmes county.

Jerry?

Keneisha what other counties are having problems?

Jerry, bay, jackson, and washington are currently under a flash flood watch, and walton is under a flood watch.