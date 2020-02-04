The "Big Game"

C1 3 9 on espn hosting texas a&m...the lat three meetings have all ended in overtime...so this one has a little more to it... uk and billy kennedy's aggies have gone at each other with everything the past few seasons... it makes for a stronger southeastern conference and a stronger uk too... tony barbee has played against kentucky while at auburn...just how big of a game is it for an opposing sec school comign to lexington?

More to come from coach barbee later in the show plus we'll hear from the