Texas Plane Crash

(--brenna--)three people are dead after two planes collided saturday in mckinney texas.

Yona gavino has more on this new year's eve tragedy.

(--yona gavino reporting--) nats:"oh my god!"disbelief ... captured on cell phone video as a double plane crash sent plumes of smoke into the sky over mckinney.police confirm three people died, but didn't say which planes they were on.

Rodney livermore/witness:"i couldn't even speak.

I couldn't even believe it.

We see the planes flying here all the time and you don't expect to see them falling out of the sky."rodney livermore was at a park next to aero country airport.

Moments later, the unimaginablerodney livermore/witness:"the trailing plane actually hit the tail end of the the other plane and the tail broke off.

That first plane came straight down and crashed onto custer."

Chopper 11 has another look at the devastation on the ground... about 500 feet apart.rodney livermore/witness:"the other one had a little control but started coming down, and landed on uncle bob's storage building.

In a residential neighborhood, you don't expect to see that.

You don't want to see that."(--brenna--)that was yona gavino reporting.the identities of the people killed in the accident have not been released.