Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Texas Plane Crash

Texas Plane Crash

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
Texas Plane CrashTexas Plane Crash
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Texas Plane Crash

(--brenna--)three people are dead after two planes collided saturday in mckinney texas.

Yona gavino has more on this new year's eve tragedy.

(--yona gavino reporting--) nats:"oh my god!"disbelief ... captured on cell phone video as a double plane crash sent plumes of smoke into the sky over mckinney.police confirm three people died, but didn't say which planes they were on.

Rodney livermore/witness:"i couldn't even speak.

I couldn't even believe it.

We see the planes flying here all the time and you don't expect to see them falling out of the sky."rodney livermore was at a park next to aero country airport.

Moments later, the unimaginablerodney livermore/witness:"the trailing plane actually hit the tail end of the the other plane and the tail broke off.

That first plane came straight down and crashed onto custer."

Chopper 11 has another look at the devastation on the ground... about 500 feet apart.rodney livermore/witness:"the other one had a little control but started coming down, and landed on uncle bob's storage building.

In a residential neighborhood, you don't expect to see that.

You don't want to see that."(--brenna--)that was yona gavino reporting.the identities of the people killed in the accident have not been released.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

1 Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Granbury [Video]1 Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Granbury

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Feb. 9, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the wreckage site of a plane crash north of FM 4 and west of CR 2580. When troopers arrived, they found a Beechcraft BE33 with..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.