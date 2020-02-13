Fans camping out for PSIFF

The start of a new year also marks a time when thousands make their way to the valley for the palm springs international film festival.

And for one local couple -- waiting to see stars at the festival's opening gala -- has been a staple for many years.

Steven cutler/lives in cathedral city 25.08 we get to be crazy one time of the year, and so we picked right after the first of the year.

And get it out of the way.

Steven markin/lives in cathedral city 25.22 there's actually a few people who actually are inside and running the place who know us by 'the steves'.

They call us.

One came by and drove by today and said, 'there are the steves!'

And so, it's part of the fun too.

Celebrating the new year typically isn't the only tradition at the beginning of january for steven cutler and steven markin.

Cutler 20.53 we got here at 7:15 this morning.

There was someone in front of us.

And we just spent our day, more people showing up, some friends showing up with cookies, and milk, and coffee.

For eight years -- the cathedral city couple has set up camp on the eve of the palm springs international film festival's opening gala -- joining others trying to catch a glimpse -- and even an autograph -- from some of the biggest names in hollywood.

Cutler 23.51 we started off, and the very first night we ended up with five autographs.

Pictures.

And so every year, we haven't gotten any less than five.

Markin 23.01 johnny depp was a blast.

He was so much fun.

Very dramatic.

His guards were pulling him away trying to get him to go inside the convention.

He just kind of did this dramatic thing like, 'oh no no.

My stars.

My fans.

My fans.

I've got to see my fans.

He came over here, and i just happened to have mine first.

And this year -- the steves say they're set to hopefully add to their collection -- while enjoying the company of today's top stars in tinseltown -- and film fans from around the world.

24.08 combined tom hanks, emma stone, ryan gosling, octavia spencer, kevin costner, and of course, nicole kidman cutler 25.57 we met some really interesting and lovely people from all over the world.

We made some good friends in different states and countries.

And we keep in contact, so i'm looking forward to more of that.

Throughout the years, the the years, the steves have collected more than four dozen autographed pictures of stars featured at the film