1-1-17 spx

Several nfl teams today as many were looking to secure playoff spots.

But with the postseason in mind, it's important to keep your roster healthy, and that's just what the houston texans could not do today.

To nashville, tennessee we go as the tennessee titans were hosting the houston texans in their season finale.

Houston trying to give starting quarterback tom savage a little more playing time before the playoffs begin, but he gets injured on this second quarter q-b sneak as he goes to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion.

That would make way for the return of brock osweiler at the quarterback position... and all he did today was throw for 253 yards and one touchdown on the day.

The texans wouldn't win the game, but they'll still host a playoff game next weekend... no word yet on which quarterback will start that game.

To the nfc west now as the seattle seahawks were closing out their season against the 49-ers.

A few minutes to go until halftime here and from one yard out it's thomas rawls barreling his way into the endzone to give seattle the 19 to 14 lead... and from there the birds never looked back.

Seattle would go on to win this game 25 to 23... and they needed a little help to secure that first round bye in the playoffs.

So let's take a look at those nfc playoff standings.

As we knew for the past couple weeks now, dallas will be the number one seed controlling home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

And there's the atlanta falcons at number two getting a big win today making the seattle seahawks the number three seed.

That means seattle will host the detroit lions in the opening wild card round on saturday right here on nbc montana.

The other wild card matchup will be the new york giants visiting the nfc north champion green bay packers.

Over to the afc now as we see something we're pretty used to at this point... the new england patriots secure the one seed... and kansas city comes out on top of the afc wild wild west and they'll get a first round bye.

Pittsburgh rested a few of their key players with a win against cleveland today... they'll host the miami dolphins in the opening wild card round.

And as i mentioned earlier the houston texans will get a home game in the playoffs as they win the afc south... they will host the surprising 12 and 4 oakland raiders who unfortunately could now be down to their third string quarterback.

Checking in on how some former griz finished out their season..

Trumaine johnson was second in tackles for the rams today with five.

Dan carpenter was perfect with an extra point and a 34 yard field goal.

Marc mariani had a busy day returning and chase reynolds got himself a tackle.

And as it stands two former griz will get to see postseason action this year... jordan tripp of the packers and brock coyle of the seahawks.

Well the new year is finally here and yes that means it's time for our number one moment from the past year in local sports.

Finishing off our treasure state countdown is none other than a montana legend.

"you know i really have no chance of thanking all the people that deserved to be thanked.

First of all it's been 38 years."

An eternity in the coaching profession.

Robin selvig gave everything he had to the lady griz program for nearly four decades as their head coach.

"i know i need to thank, number one, every young woman that put on the lady griz jersey and ran out on that floor.

And not one game that i don't think they gave me all they had.

There's not one game."

Selvig announced his retirement in late july of 2016 at the age of 63.

He led the lady griz to 865 wins... 24 conference titles... and 21 n- c-a-a tournament appearances.

"when you look across country, there's very few places that could have something like this going on with just this many generations of players here all sharing one common bond, which is him."

"something you get to share with others, means so much more than something you did by yourself, i really believe that.

Mine's really special, because i can share it with thousands."

That's all the sports we have for you tonight.

We'll be right back.