The Bachelor Recap: Week 1 1.3.17

Minute.

Let's go on to another train wreck.

>> sistina: speaking of ladies, oh my gosh the bachelor.

>> tenesha: it was the premier.

Oh my goodness.

>> sistina: it lived up to all our expectations of the ridiculousness.

>> tenesha: i don't even watch the bachelor but for you -- >> sistina: i was not feeling well and laying on the couch, you will be watching this if i have to watch it.

>> tenesha: from the very beginning.

>> sistina: let's get to rachel who got first impression rose.

>> tenesha: she's this attorney.

She just had something weird she does for fun.

I just thought this was odd.

>> once i'm done -- i just want to cool down.

I love to blast music and i love to sing out loud, dance, love to dance.

I don't believe in love at first sight.

Fest.

>> sistina: what she was doing is vacuuming and singing on national television.

>> tenesha: he liked her and he gave her the first -- she made the best impression.

She had all her clothes on she didn't kiss him before and i guess that's what to do to get to be a winner.

>> sistina: let's get to corinne.

Just watch.

>> there's my nanny raquel.

Does everything for me.

Thank you so much, even if i moved out i would have raquel come to my house.

>> sistina: she's 24 and has a nanny.

>> tenesha: what's his name again?

>> sistina: nick.

>> tenesha: nick was on jimmy kimmel.

It's like what's up with the girl with the nanny?

He says if i get with her chemi want a nanny too!

>> sistina: of course, he's had four chance he and hasn't gotten the girl.

Just watch this.

>> do you know if a g -- what a girl wearing underwear says?

>> no i don't.

>> neither do i.

>> i'm very flattered.

Let's get another hug.

>> tenesha: another hug for that.

>> sistina: he's not from my province, let's make that clear.

Who tells a girl -- cheesy pickup lines, you know what i'm talking about?

>> tenesha: she wants him to know she's naked underneath right?

My impression is -- >> sistina: go ahead.

>> tenesha: i don't know.

I just think is this show turning into -- what did it used to be?

It seems like it was all sexual last night.

>> sist >> sistina: more than it ever has.

First impression they all come out of the limo either half drunk or they're doing something stupid.

>> tenesha: like with next clip.

>> sistina: the shark who's the dolphin who we just don't know.

Let's just meet alexis, she literally showed up in a dolphin costume but everybody said it was a shark.

>> tenesha: she's definitely a shark.

>> sistina: she loves dolphins.

>> tenesha: where's the hole?

Then she had heels on with it.

Are you going to go on and take off?

She leaves it on all night, even in the pool.

>> sistina: and we need to get to this, liz who he looked up with six months earlier.

First she wanted him to know -- >> tenesha: she had sex with him.

That's what it was.

>> sistina: she didn't give him the phone number.

I don't know.

>> tenesha: he asked for phone number?

I don't know.

>> sistina: folks it's weird, getting