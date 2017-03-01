The Bachelor Recap: Week 1 1.3.17

Minute.
Let's go on to another train wreck.
>> sistina: speaking of ladies, oh my gosh the bachelor.
>> tenesha: it was the premier.
Oh my goodness.
>> sistina: it lived up to all our expectations of the ridiculousness.
>> tenesha: i don't even watch the bachelor but for you -- >> sistina: i was not feeling well and laying on the couch, you will be watching this if i have to watch it.
>> tenesha: from the very beginning.
>> sistina: let's get to rachel who got first impression rose.
>> tenesha: she's this attorney.
She just had something weird she does for fun.
I just thought this was odd.
>> once i'm done -- i just want to cool down.
I love to blast music and i love to sing out loud, dance, love to dance.
I don't believe in love at first sight.
Fest.
>> sistina: what she was doing is vacuuming and singing on national television.
>> tenesha: he liked her and he gave her the first -- she made the best impression.
She had all her clothes on she didn't kiss him before and i guess that's what to do to get to be a winner.
>> sistina: let's get to corinne.
Just watch.
>> there's my nanny raquel.
Does everything for me.
Thank you so much, even if i moved out i would have raquel come to my house.
>> sistina: she's 24 and has a nanny.
>> tenesha: what's his name again?
>> sistina: nick.
>> tenesha: nick was on jimmy kimmel.
It's like what's up with the girl with the nanny?
He says if i get with her chemi want a nanny too!
>> sistina: of course, he's had four chance he and hasn't gotten the girl.
Just watch this.
>> do you know if a g -- what a girl wearing underwear says?
>> no i don't.
>> neither do i.
>> i'm very flattered.
Let's get another hug.
>> tenesha: another hug for that.
>> sistina: he's not from my province, let's make that clear.
Who tells a girl -- cheesy pickup lines, you know what i'm talking about?
>> tenesha: she wants him to know she's naked underneath right?
My impression is -- >> sistina: go ahead.
>> tenesha: i don't know.
I just think is this show turning into -- what did it used to be?
It seems like it was all sexual last night.
>> sist >> sistina: more than it ever has.
First impression they all come out of the limo either half drunk or they're doing something stupid.
>> tenesha: like with next clip.
>> sistina: the shark who's the dolphin who we just don't know.
Let's just meet alexis, she literally showed up in a dolphin costume but everybody said it was a shark.
>> tenesha: she's definitely a shark.
>> sistina: she loves dolphins.
>> tenesha: where's the hole?
Then she had heels on with it.
Are you going to go on and take off?
She leaves it on all night, even in the pool.
>> sistina: and we need to get to this, liz who he looked up with six months earlier.
First she wanted him to know -- >> tenesha: she had sex with him.
That's what it was.
>> sistina: she didn't give him the phone number.
I don't know.
>> tenesha: he asked for phone number?
I don't know.
>> sistina: folks it's weird, getting