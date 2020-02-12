Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Authorities Investigating Body Found at Central High School

Authorities Investigating Body Found at Central High School

Video Credit: WTVW - Published < > Embed
Authorities Investigating Body Found at Central High SchoolAuthorities Investigating Body Found at Central High School
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Authorities Investigating Body Found at Central High School

We want to get to some breaking news we have been talking about here.

We want to go to central high school where joe bird is standing by with an inactive situation.

That is what police are calling it.

Joe?

>> joe: that is correct, shelley.

If the evansville police department is tweeting out this is not an active situation.

Nonetheless, still a lot of police cars and sheriff's vehicles here as well.

At evansville central high school.

We have been toll students are allowed to enter the school.

But they are going into the side of the building, not the front entrance.

Actually, approaching us right now is sergeant jason column from the police department.

He is the public information officer for epd.

Sergeant, are you able to relay any details with us right now to what's happening here?

>> sure.

Yes.

>> joe: we are on live tv.

I want to let you know that as well.

In fact, i want to take this microphone off so we can actually hear a little bit better.

What do we have going on right now at central?

>> we have a death investigation that started this morning.

Just before 7:00 a.m..

The school resource officer was in the building when he was approached by a student that had saw fast gentleman laying in the grass outside of door number.

Two he went out there, confirmed that it was going to be an active death investigation.

We had officers come up here to ensure the students' safety.

As soon as the investigation started, they were able to deem that the area was safe.

That it was not an active situation.

It was a situation where we didn't want kids coming to the school.

We did restrict the area in which they could park and the doors they could edger the the school.

To preserve the area.

And we didn't really want the kids coming up to the scene and seeing that.

At this point, it is an active investigation.

School is in session.

The area is safe.

And we are going to have officers on the scene throughout the morning.

Any of the parents that have any concerns or want to get follow-up information, they do have some staff members at the school that they can speak with.

>> joe: are you able to confirm that this is not a student in.

>> right now, we are in the early stages of the investigation.

We don't have any information that we can confirm.

>> reporter: parents can still drop off their kids.

Everything is normal inside the school for back to school today?

>> students are still allowed in the school today.

The parents have been dropping them off.

The school buses were arriving at the same time the police officers were.

The situation this morning was a little bit confusing for the kids.

Obviously, this is not a normal arrival, to see a police presence like that.

But there was never an immediate threat to the students that were arriving.

The staff was on scene assisting the police officers get the students into the building.

So actually, with all things considered, it went as good as we could hope for the situation that we are dealing with.

>> okay.

Sergeant, thank you so much.

We will follow up with you more later on.

As more details




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HolterOria

oreo*mermaid RT @DouglasWalkerSP: A day after a report of a body in White River near Central High School prompted a search - no body was found - authori… 3 hours ago

BJChiszar

Benjamin John Chiszar MPA, MS RT @nbc6: Authorities investigating after body found in North Miami https://t.co/IyTqUr3vlw 7 hours ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida Authorities investigating after body found in North Miami https://t.co/IyTqUr3vlw 7 hours ago

WBTWNews13

WBTW News 13 Authorities are investigating a body found near the Florence County and Williamsburg County line. https://t.co/389MWy7PYl 1 day ago

DouglasWalkerSP

Douglas Walker A day after a report of a body in White River near Central High School prompted a search - no body was found - auth… https://t.co/U8HZ6jz8FW 2 days ago

WCHLChapelboro

WCHL & Chapelboro #ICYMI Authorities are trying to find the mother to ensure her safety. The body has been transported to the North… https://t.co/nHhN4rS98D 5 days ago

WRCB

WRCB-TV BODY FOUND: Authorities are investigating a body found in a burned car at Prentice Cooper State Forest,… https://t.co/vOgyAwWotU 6 days ago

KSEE24

KSEE24 News Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in a Tulare County ponding basin Thursday morning https://t.co/JR7P0O6ip5 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hate Crime Investigation [Video]Hate Crime Investigation

Detectives say they’re investigating a possible hate crime after a visiting basketball coach found his car was vandalized with racist writing after a game at Colfax High School.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:34Published

Hartford Special Ed Teacher Charged With Raping Student [Video]Hartford Special Ed Teacher Charged With Raping Student

Kari Boll, 29, is charged with three counts of fourth degree rape. Authorities say the male victim, a West Central High School student, was 15-years-old at the time of the sexual contact.

Credit: KDLTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.