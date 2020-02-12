Authorities Investigating Body Found at Central High School

We want to get to some breaking news we have been talking about here.

We want to go to central high school where joe bird is standing by with an inactive situation.

That is what police are calling it.

Joe?

>> joe: that is correct, shelley.

If the evansville police department is tweeting out this is not an active situation.

Nonetheless, still a lot of police cars and sheriff's vehicles here as well.

At evansville central high school.

We have been toll students are allowed to enter the school.

But they are going into the side of the building, not the front entrance.

Actually, approaching us right now is sergeant jason column from the police department.

He is the public information officer for epd.

Sergeant, are you able to relay any details with us right now to what's happening here?

>> sure.

Yes.

>> joe: we are on live tv.

I want to let you know that as well.

In fact, i want to take this microphone off so we can actually hear a little bit better.

What do we have going on right now at central?

>> we have a death investigation that started this morning.

Just before 7:00 a.m..

The school resource officer was in the building when he was approached by a student that had saw fast gentleman laying in the grass outside of door number.

Two he went out there, confirmed that it was going to be an active death investigation.

We had officers come up here to ensure the students' safety.

As soon as the investigation started, they were able to deem that the area was safe.

That it was not an active situation.

It was a situation where we didn't want kids coming to the school.

We did restrict the area in which they could park and the doors they could edger the the school.

To preserve the area.

And we didn't really want the kids coming up to the scene and seeing that.

At this point, it is an active investigation.

School is in session.

The area is safe.

And we are going to have officers on the scene throughout the morning.

Any of the parents that have any concerns or want to get follow-up information, they do have some staff members at the school that they can speak with.

>> joe: are you able to confirm that this is not a student in.

>> right now, we are in the early stages of the investigation.

We don't have any information that we can confirm.

>> reporter: parents can still drop off their kids.

Everything is normal inside the school for back to school today?

>> students are still allowed in the school today.

The parents have been dropping them off.

The school buses were arriving at the same time the police officers were.

The situation this morning was a little bit confusing for the kids.

Obviously, this is not a normal arrival, to see a police presence like that.

But there was never an immediate threat to the students that were arriving.

The staff was on scene assisting the police officers get the students into the building.

So actually, with all things considered, it went as good as we could hope for the situation that we are dealing with.

>> okay.

Sergeant, thank you so much.

We will follow up with you more later on.

As more details