AG AND ENERGY 1.3.16

0
Drivers saved about $27 billion on fuel compared with the prior year, according to aaa.

But the recent jump in retail gas and diesel prices has local drivers and business people wondering what the future holds.

Opec also cut production on january first, which should drive prices even higher.

Former georgia governor sonny perdue is u.s. republican president-elect donald trump's leading candidate to run the u.s. department of agriculture.

That's according to reuters, who quoted officials on the trump transition team.

Perdue, a democrat-turned- republican who founded a grain and fertilizer business, served on trump's agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign.

If shoppers are looking for food that is either organic, gluten- free, or non-gmo there is a new option.

Thrive market, which sells non- perishable healthy foods at comparatively reasonable prices, will ship customer orders within two days to 85 percent of the country.

Thrive market charges $60 for an annual membership and ships food by either ups and fedex.

U.s. carbon emissions 2016 are expected to be the lowest in nearly 25 years as coal plays a smaller role in electricity production.

That's according to an analysis from the u.s. department of energy.

Also contributing to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was a mild winter in early 2016 that lowered demand for natural gas, heating oil, and other fuels.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy



