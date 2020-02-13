Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top New Year's resolutions and how to make them stick

Top New Year's resolutions and how to make them stick

Video Credit: KY3 - KYTV - Published < > Embed
Top New Year's resolutions and how to make them stick

Top New Year's resolutions and how to make them stick

Change can be hard, especially once life goes back to normal after the holidays.

Financial and fitness experts offer some key strategies to succeed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top New Year's resolutions and how to make them stick

On abortion will come up again this session.

>> the new year usually comes with some new resolutions.

>> ethan: it does.

Ky3's paula morehouse takes a look at some of your goals and what you should do to reach them.

>> reporter: with the holiday frenzy behind us and a new year ahead, many of you hit the reset button with resolutions.

>> saving money.

>> spend less money.

Do that kind of thing.

>> reporter: paying down debt tops the list of financial resolutions.

Experts say you should start with all those bills you ran up celebrating christmas.

>> the last thing you want to do is ruin all those great holiday feelings by starting the new year with a holiday debt hangover that you are facing for the next few months.

>> reporter: after your debts are paid, set up an automatic savings account.

Every time you get paid a little bit goes into that account.

Shedding extra pounds or getting healthier is another top goal.

Encouraging people to get fit with their ten cent membership fee.

The gym's personal training manager says if you are new to working out, think of it as a long-term lifestyle change rather than a resolution.

>> a lot of people have just made it through the holidays so they've been able to eat whatever they want and drink whatever they want and day one they want to eliminate all of that.

That's never really worked for anybody.

>> reporter: whether you want to save money, get fit or just get more shut eye, you will have a better chance of succeeding -- >> if we try to catch too many rabbits, just focus on one goal and go hard and excessive with that goal.

>> reporter: having social support is also beneficial when it comes to following through with those new year's resolutions.

Good luck if




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PA Live: AVOIDING PIFALLS OF RESOLUTIONS- DAWN ZIER- January [Video]PA Live: AVOIDING PIFALLS OF RESOLUTIONS- DAWN ZIER- January

DAWN ZIER, HEALTH & WELLNESS INDUSTRY EXPERT AND CEO OF NUTRISYSTEM COMMENTS ON THE MOST COMMON PITFALLS WITH NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS & HOW TO AVOID THEM.

Credit: WBREPublished

new year new you [Video]new year new you

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo: It's a New Year and (hopefully) a new you, but how do you make sure you stick to your resolutions? Lauren Klenda sits down with Susie with Coor Wellness to find some ways you can..

Credit: KREXPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.