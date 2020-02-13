Top New Year's resolutions and how to make them stick

On abortion will come up again this session.

>> the new year usually comes with some new resolutions.

>> ethan: it does.

Ky3's paula morehouse takes a look at some of your goals and what you should do to reach them.

>> reporter: with the holiday frenzy behind us and a new year ahead, many of you hit the reset button with resolutions.

>> saving money.

>> spend less money.

Do that kind of thing.

>> reporter: paying down debt tops the list of financial resolutions.

Experts say you should start with all those bills you ran up celebrating christmas.

>> the last thing you want to do is ruin all those great holiday feelings by starting the new year with a holiday debt hangover that you are facing for the next few months.

>> reporter: after your debts are paid, set up an automatic savings account.

Every time you get paid a little bit goes into that account.

Shedding extra pounds or getting healthier is another top goal.

Encouraging people to get fit with their ten cent membership fee.

The gym's personal training manager says if you are new to working out, think of it as a long-term lifestyle change rather than a resolution.

>> a lot of people have just made it through the holidays so they've been able to eat whatever they want and drink whatever they want and day one they want to eliminate all of that.

That's never really worked for anybody.

>> reporter: whether you want to save money, get fit or just get more shut eye, you will have a better chance of succeeding -- >> if we try to catch too many rabbits, just focus on one goal and go hard and excessive with that goal.

>> reporter: having social support is also beneficial when it comes to following through with those new year's resolutions.

Good luck if