Winter Classic 2017 @ Busch Stadium

Dan it's no secret that busch stadium is the place to be in st louis during the summer.

But on this day in early january, busch stadium hosted a hockey game between the st louis blues and chicago blackhawks.

Kolr ten's megan rice was at busch and has the story on this winter classic.

Thanks dan, i'm at busch stadium, it's in the high 40's and it's raining... sounds like opening day for cardinals baseball but instead it was a day for outdoor hockey.

As the st.

Louis blues hosted the chicago blackhawks for the 2017 winter classic.

Despite the valient effort... nothing was stopping this historic day not even a little rain as the puck dropped on time and the game was played without delays.

"the guys did a great job of doing what the could with what they had weather wise and it was fine.

It was good," said alexander steen.

While busch stadium has seen it's share of memorable moments... this while be right there with the best of them.

"right from when we walked out of the dugout there it was outstanding with the fireworks and the fire.

With all the fans cheering it was pretty cool to be in busch stadium and play hockey in front of all these people for sure," said colton parayko.

This marked the blues first time playing in the winter classic... and seeing their hometown diamond transformed into a frozen pound exceeded all expectation.

"you can only prepare so much and then when you come out and the whole place errupted it was a pretty cool feeling," said steen.

"i have had a lot of great hockey moments and this is right up there as one of the best," said kevin shattenkirk.

That's going to do it from busch stadium,