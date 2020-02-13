Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Winter Classic 2017 @ Busch Stadium

Winter Classic 2017 @ Busch Stadium

Video Credit: KOLR - Published < > Embed
Winter Classic 2017 @ Busch StadiumWinter Classic 2017 @ Busch Stadium
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Winter Classic 2017 @ Busch Stadium

Dan it's no secret that busch stadium is the place to be in st louis during the summer.

But on this day in early january, busch stadium hosted a hockey game between the st louis blues and chicago blackhawks.

Kolr ten's megan rice was at busch and has the story on this winter classic.

Thanks dan, i'm at busch stadium, it's in the high 40's and it's raining... sounds like opening day for cardinals baseball but instead it was a day for outdoor hockey.

As the st.

Louis blues hosted the chicago blackhawks for the 2017 winter classic.

Despite the valient effort... nothing was stopping this historic day not even a little rain as the puck dropped on time and the game was played without delays.

"the guys did a great job of doing what the could with what they had weather wise and it was fine.

It was good," said alexander steen.

While busch stadium has seen it's share of memorable moments... this while be right there with the best of them.

"right from when we walked out of the dugout there it was outstanding with the fireworks and the fire.

With all the fans cheering it was pretty cool to be in busch stadium and play hockey in front of all these people for sure," said colton parayko.

This marked the blues first time playing in the winter classic... and seeing their hometown diamond transformed into a frozen pound exceeded all expectation.

"you can only prepare so much and then when you come out and the whole place errupted it was a pretty cool feeling," said steen.

"i have had a lot of great hockey moments and this is right up there as one of the best," said kevin shattenkirk.

That's going to do it from busch stadium, now let's send it back to dan lucy with the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bernadette_Nere

Dustin Tom Stillman is the best owner in sports. I remember seeing him outside of Busch Stadium mingling with fans for the… https://t.co/undogy2EQm 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.