Kohl's Is Cutting 250 Jobs While Operating From Position Of 'Financial Strength'

Mid-range retailer Kohl's is set to lay off around 250 employees.

According to Business Insider, Kohl's says it will not be shutting down any locations.

The retailer said it was initiating the reorganization while operating "from a position of financial strength." While the company says it's financially strong, the reorganization should bring about several benefits.