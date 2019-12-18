Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Superman Red Son movie clip - newsreel

Superman Red Son movie clip - newsreel

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Superman Red Son movie clip - newsreel

Superman Red Son movie clip - newsreel

Superman Red Son movie clip - newsreel This is the first official clip to be released for "Superman: Red Son" by Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment.

Available February 25, 2020 on Digital and April 17 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Plot synopsis: Based on DC’s famed Elseworlds tale from 2003, Superman: Red Son takes place in an alternate reality where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands – not in rural Kansas, but in Stalinist Russia.

Can this Cold War-era Earth survive the coming of a Soviet Superman?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Superman Red Son movie [Video]Superman Red Son movie

Superman Red Son movie trailer HD What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.