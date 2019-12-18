Superman Red Son movie clip - newsreel

This is the first official clip to be released for "Superman: Red Son" by Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment.

Available February 25, 2020 on Digital and April 17 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Plot synopsis: Based on DC’s famed Elseworlds tale from 2003, Superman: Red Son takes place in an alternate reality where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands – not in rural Kansas, but in Stalinist Russia.

Can this Cold War-era Earth survive the coming of a Soviet Superman?