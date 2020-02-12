Global  

Murder Victim's Friend Speaks

A family friend -- asking for help finding a loved ones' killer.

Blair sims was murdered at the barrington apartments in little rock last week.

((kevin)) fox 16's stephanie sharp..

Learning tonight..

The victim had a message of peace just days before she was killed.

((stephanie))it's hard to believe.

Little rock police say this man..

Jerrold howard ..

-- from west memphis -- is wanted in connection to this murder.

Blair sims' friend says she took to facebook a few days before she was killed..

Asking for people to put the guns down.

(nia bullard / blair sims' friend)i just want blair to have justice nia bullard -- learning to live without her friend blair sims.(nia bullard / blair sims' friend) she's a great person and everyone is going to miss her bullard says she got connected with blair two years ago -- when the two decided to change their path in life.

(nia bullard / blair sims' friend)we decided to back out of all the crime and stuff we were in and give our lives to the lord she says sims was working in restaurant... a dream she always had.

(nia bullard / blair sims' friend)she was cooking, she was doing chef work but most importantly... i hope everybody has a good day and a merry christmas had a positive outlook on life.

In this facebook live video..

Recorded just days before she was killed..

She spoke out again violence.

Hopefully we can put the guns down and we can come together in her own words... asking for peace on the streets... let's put them guns down (nia bullard / blair sims' friend)it was like her heart was speaking out and didn't know why bullard doesn't know the motive... (nia bullard / blair sims' friend)it's just up in the air.

Why it happened, why it went down.

You just have to be the person there to knowbut wants the person responsible to have their day in court.

(nia bullard / blair sims' friend)it's a shame we can't find the guy who did this and we know where he's from, where he lives, his criminal record ((stephanie))here's one more look at the suspect..

Police say howard may be armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be driving a blue chrysler 200.

If you know anything, call police.

((donna))does her friend believe blair had any connection to the suspect?

She said if you knew blair..

You knew her friends.

She says she's never seen or heard about this guy before.

That's why she says this whole case is strange.

((kevin))




