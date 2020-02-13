Cortez Masto takes Senate seat as first Latina, Nevada woman

Congress was sworn in today.

Thanks for joining us at 6:30... i'm paul joncich.

((christianne klein)) >> and i'm christianne klein.

Among those members being sworn in... was a changing of the guard with three new members of congress from nevada... and no more harry reid.

(( vice president joe biden do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the constitution of the united states against all enemies foreign and domestic )) ((christianne klein)) >> in washington dc today surrounded by other incoming senators- catherine cortez masto officially replaced her predecessor, harry reid... and became the first latina in the u-s senate..

She was sworn in by one of the men who campaigned for her- vice president joe biden (( vice president joe biden "congratualations senators" cheering)) ((christianne klein)) >> cortez masto is assigned to six u.s. senate committees- including indian affairs- banking, housing and urban affairs- energy and natural resources- commerce, science, and transportation - rules and administration- and the special committee on aging.

In a statement cortez masto wrote "i am honored to be nevada's next senator, and today's swearing-in has been an awe-inspiring and humbling reminder of the trust that nevadans placed in me to represent them and solve problems in washington" but cortez masto is just one of the new members of nevada's congressional delegation... after his swearing in today, nevada's 4th district will now be represented by ruben kihuen and flanked by family and speaker of the house paul ryan- jacky rosen took part in a swearing in photo op- after officially taking over the third district house seat vacated by joe heck..

((paul joncich)) >> review-journal columnist and politics now co-host steve sebelius has been looking at some of those changes on capitol hill and is here with that story.

Steve?

((steve sebelius)) >> nevada only has six members of congress, but it saw some major shifts in the 2016 elections, becoming more blue and more female than it was in the past.

Two men in the delegation were replaced by women, senator harry reid retired after 30 years, replaced by senator catherine cortez masto and congressman joe heck ran unsuccessfully for reid's seat, replaced by congresswoman jacky rosen.

Two republicans -- heck and cresent hardy -- were replaced by two democrats, rosen and congressman ruben kihuen.

Two white mormons (reid and hardy) were replaced by a pair of new latino members, cortez masto and kihuen.

And the only remaining republican in nevada's house delegation is mark amodei, who lives 400 miles away in carson city.

Cortez masto became the first woman to be elected to the senate from nevada and the first latina in the senate ever.

And republican dean heller became the state's senior senator.

He must like that title: he announced over the christmas break that he'll run for re-election, rather than for governor, as had been rumored.

Oh, and for the first time since 2004, nobody from nevada's delegation is in a top leadership position in their respective political parties.

The first day was filled with the usual fun: wisconsin republican paul ryan was elected speaker, although democrats voted for their leader, nancy pelosi of california.

That prompted republican spinners to comment that newcomers kihuen and rosen were pelosi puppets.

Oh, yes: congress is definitely back in session.

((christianne klein)) >> there"s already been a high-profile flip-flop, hasn"t there?

((steve sebelius)) >>yes, the house republican majority voted to get rid of the office of congressional ethics, which was created in 2008 after some bribery scandals.

But after widespread criticism of the idea from the grassroots, and a little tweet from president-elect trump, they reversed themselves and the office lives to fight another day.

((christianne klein)) >>> thanks steve... meanwhile...