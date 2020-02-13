East Stroudsburg Sweeps Lock Haven

((a.j.))so far so good for rasheed moore in his senior season with east stroudsburg basketball.

The meyers grad leads the warriors in scoring -- and his team is off to a 6-0 start in conference play.

Another p-s-a-c east matchup tonight against lock haven...- and another fine effort from moore...1st half strong move in the lane, and-1...he finished with 19- bald eagles at the other end...nice drive and dish to craig slade...run runaway as slade the band might say- that's what the warriors were doing...extendi ng the lead with agent zero, quindell brice of pocono mountain west...and the foul how bout this final...115-78, east stroudsburg.

Same matchup on the women's side -- warriors tied atop the east division coming in...- bald eagles just a game back though and going inside early...annie dombrowski gets the tough turnaround to go- but from there it was all east stroudsburg...nice cut inside from noelle powell, she finished with 12 points- and then a strong move inside here from allison howard...how about 24 points and 17 boards for the senior, impressiveeast stroudsburg wins 76-59, they remain tied atop the p-s-a-c