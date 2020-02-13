East Stroudsburg Sweeps Lock Haven

Global  

Both the East Stroudsburg men's and women's basketball teams remained atop the PSAC East standings after each picked up wins over Lock Haven on Tuesday night.

Meyers grad Rasheed Moore led the way for the men with 19 points.
((a.j.))so far so good for rasheed moore in his senior season with east stroudsburg basketball.

The meyers grad leads the warriors in scoring -- and his team is off to a 6-0 start in conference play.

Another p-s-a-c east matchup tonight against lock haven...- and another fine effort from moore...1st half strong move in the lane, and-1...he finished with 19- bald eagles at the other end...nice drive and dish to craig slade...run runaway as slade the band might say- that's what the warriors were doing...extendi ng the lead with agent zero, quindell brice of pocono mountain west...and the foul how bout this final...115-78, east stroudsburg.

Same matchup on the women's side -- warriors tied atop the east division coming in...- bald eagles just a game back though and going inside early...annie dombrowski gets the tough turnaround to go- but from there it was all east stroudsburg...nice cut inside from noelle powell, she finished with 12 points- and then a strong move inside here from allison howard...how about 24 points and 17 boards for the senior, impressiveeast stroudsburg wins 76-59, they remain tied atop the p-s-a-c




