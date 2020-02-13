2017 Legislative Session Opens

Global  

2017 Legislative Session OpensThe 2017 Mississippi Legislative Session is officially underway in Jackson.
The 2017 mississippi legislativ- session is officlaly underway i- jackson.- the session opened at noon- tuesday...a day that was more - ceremonial...officia- l work will begin later in the- week.

- among the topics expected to- command lawmakers - attention -- allocating b-p oil- spill settlement money, re- - structuring the m-a-e-p formual- settling on a budget and- campaign finance reform...among- - - - others.

Lawmakers from the coas- tell news 25 they're hopeful fo- a - productive session.

- - the 2017 legislative session- will run thorugh april.

- - - wxxv >> session i think now you have a new members soon found a note process and you know everybody kind is built each other out service the so i think know i'm optimistic will have a good session and i want the to continue to reach out to me to reach out to their legislators and let us know what's going on- -



