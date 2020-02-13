>> let's talk about the home show because you will be there all week ind.

>> hallelujah we are not making those today we are making big game day sliders and netty will be at the home show teaching you how to do this and so many other recipes.

Thank you for giving us a sneak peek.

>> i know, so i love these.

You know me.

I love themes.

So super bowl, i want something different.

So we're going to make a beef french dip slider and buffalo chick when blue cheese slider.

And i've got all sorts of other yummy food i will be teaching at the home show all weekend.

I will be teaching meal planning, meal prepping, how to make breakfast really easy quick for the family.

So come join me at the home show all weekend.

I will be there.

>> netty is someone where if you are like me and say can i make that.

She is the person that says you absolutely can.

>> yeses, the recipe is easy, you can do this, this is not just a sandwich.

We're stepping it up a notch.

>> yeah, we are.

So do you want me to get started.

>> yeah, jump in, so i'm going to do the french dip.

All my recipes or on-- or on the website.

You have all the recipes, so i like to take my butter sauce.

And what is in that sauce.

>> so this has au ju s in it with the butter and minced onion and salt and pepper.

We like to put that down first.

So i will have you put-- we'll start the buffalo chicken on this side.

This is sill an tro, on yos-- onions, salt and pepper.

>> see the theme, butter.

>> it makes everything taste better.

>> yes, it does.

Okay.

Oh, i'm going to take my sauteed onions, i will reach around you real fast.

>> go ahead.

>> i saute them in butter because they just taste belter.

So we're going to lay down all that sauteed onion.

>> those look heavenly.

>> you can add peppers or mushrooms if you want to mix it up.

>> how thicket.

>> that looks great.

>> that looks great.

And then we're going to take the buffalo chicken which i took some of the red hot wing sauce, just shredded chicken and you can use a rotisserie chicken if you are in a hurry.

>> and add the sauce.

>> yep, it's really easy.

>> i will add the roast beef aniff's got provolone cheese on this side.

>> it is my favorite one to do with the roast beef.

>> okay.

>> and do i put the chicken on the wol.

>> yeah, you can just plop that whole thing on.

>> whole thing on.

>> yep.

>> you can even dump itness with dump it, yeah.

This is like food ball messy, just et in there get your hands in there and work.

>> you don't want a little bite of chicken on your slider.

>> no, you do not, you do not.

So we're tbing to add all this cheese.

And then i put the top, oh, this is the really great thing about the french dip.

Take this horseradish cream.

It just gives a little bit of a kick to it.

>> and you got to get a little horse see.

>> just a little bit.

Not much because some people like freak out.

But i think it's good.

So then we're going to put our top on.

Now any time you have the sliders you are going to cut them before you bake them.

That way it is so much easier when you go to pass them out to your guests.

Because if you just bake it all like this.

>> good tip, how do you rip it apart.

>> it pulls the bread.

The cheese goes on one, not the other.

So just precut them.

You can even cut them smaller.

>> but leave them together.

>> yes.

>> but they are already precut.

>> see how i am cutting it smaller than what actual, the roles are.

Because then we want to get more out of it.

So i will have two and not feel bad.

If i i have a big one i might fl bad.

>> it's a mind game.

>> and then more sauce on top.

>> more sauce on top, in the oven, 375 for 15 minutes and you've got incredible sliders.

>> they come out looking like this.

Not just a sandwich butty gooey football fabulous.

>> even like countries paragraph, because it is a buttser.

>> we have seconds away to top off our buffalo chicken.

>> we will do blue cheese real fast, gor gone glola and throw the top on.

>> more sauce on the top.

>> more sauce on top and we're done.

>> if you need recipes go to chef netty.com.

We'll link you from ours.

She was kind enough to share them.

They will all be right there and the home show is coming up.

>> come join me, please please.

>> friday, saturday and sunday at the southtown expo center.

For more information, you can go to salt lake home show.com.

But netty is on the stage friday night, she's on the stage saturday at one and six.

She's on sunday at 4:00.

You are one busy girl.

>> i am, come join me.

>> and-- will be there too which i think is so fun from hd tv design star.

Reagan, i see you over there, i have your sand wimp.

>> get over here.

>> recipe, hotline right there on your screen, game day, sliders, so easy, thank you so much.

>> thanks for having me.

>> take a bite of this, not that and we'll be right back with more