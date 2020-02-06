The Mom Behind The Video Everybody Is Talking About

On good things utah.

Here in the kitchen on good things utah, so glad you are watching the show today.

So funny, my kids got up where is the storm.

School is going to be cancelled.

>> and it's barely raining.

>> no, really, that is the first thing natalie did was open up the blinds.

Didn't do you that when were you a kidment were you like.

>> it's going to snow and school will be cancelled.

If dallas where i grew up f it sleets the whole city shuts down.

Know one knows what to do.

No one can drive.

It shuts down way more than here.

I'm always confused that it's eight feet of snow and we're going to school.

>> yeah.

>> and how funny that park city didn't go yesterday but camas did.

>> my kids went to school.

>> mine went two hours later than unusual because the buseses couldn't get around.

I couldn't get around.

I don't think our neighborhood got plowed until like noon yesterday.

But now, this morning was 40 something degrees.

>> and one of us is getting a snow day regardless of the snow.

>> michelle not feeling very good.

Are you starting to not feel very good.

>> well, it's because i bragged.

>> you can never do that.

>> yesterday.

And said i don't get sick.

And i don't feel well today.

>> what is it?

>> i want my mommy.

>> don't you still want your mom when you don' feel well.

>> you just want chicken soup.

>> and a if i called her and told her i'm feeling sick i would start crying.

And she would go oh pie baby girl, what do i do.

>> my mom would bring sal teens in a bowl with warm sprite.

>> e-w.

>> nothing like warm sprite too get you back up.

>> if 7-up was on sale it would have been 7-up.

>> i want michelle's soup.

How about netty in the kitchen.

>> i want one of her sliders.

>> no, jay-- jay, that's naughty.

>> so netty is here from beyond glaze.

She will be at the home show coming up this weekend.

You can get a closeup.

>> look.

>> watch this.

>> on the show, you said you wouldn't have-- .

>> look, not even eating it.

>> now are you koky, just-- do you know how much i love frost on the donut and netty's donuts are beyond.

>> she said if netty brings donuts.

>> yesterday on the show she decided we're not eating doughnuts for 2017.

>> i'm being proactive, taking a healthy stance.

>> netty says not this one.

>> i'm going to have a slider, if i can.

They smell so good.

Like the big game, you immediate this.

>> do you want it closer, put it in arm's reach.

>> no, no, it's looking at me.

>> oh my gosh, jay.

>> it's winking at you.

The eye is winking.

>> i don't know how strong she.

Is you are going to have to shall.

>> our dietician said yesterday you're not supposed to pick something and say no because then you crave it and she's absolutely right.

>> it's so true.

You tell me no-- i don't like to tell people no.

Let's talk about the video that everybody across the country has been showing.

And i don't get annoyed when you show it to me again and again because i can't believe what happened and that both of these little kids are okay this morning.

This came out of orham.

Ailie slaw decided to release nannycam video of her son, is it body, who is two, rescuing his twin brother brock after brock was trapped underneath a dresser, so look at bowedy, he is initial lee stuck and he moves around and he wriggles it from the back and then from the front, kind of lifts it.

>> was he hurt at all.

>> not hurt.

>> so then look, he goes to the top.

You have to much what.

He goes from side to side and moves it, and scootches it.

>> and brock rolls out.

>> there he goes.

>> yay.

>> what is crazy is he tried to push it the first time.

Didn't have the strength to do t went around trying to figure out a couple of other ways, and then show, two year old kid, pushes the big heavy draw off his brother.

>> you can see they are absolutely fine.

Cute little boyness.

>> so the-- they mr. upstairs when this occurred.

There was no idea what happened because there was no loud crash.

>> the boys weren't crying.

>> brock was trapped for nearly two minutes until he was able to push that dresser.

By the way, it was 155 pounds, that dresser.

>> does that blow your mind.

>> all the clothes in it when it toppled.

>> it seems like he was kind of in a drawer, on the side of it.

>> the ang sell good, for sure but none the less, you have a two year old kid, pushing 150 pound drawer.

>> we want and talked to kailie, this is what she had to say about it.

>> i saw a dresser toppled over.

I couldn't see the twins.

And my heart just-- it sank.

I honestly felt like the worst parent ever and it was such an easy thing for me, that i could have done to prevent what happened to my children.

>> so she goes on to say i hope that watching and sharing this video will make you react, make you feel something.

And parents know, you can't baby proof your home 100%, you try.

Take small steps, do what you can, furniture fall on kids a huge and dangerous problem.

One child dies every two weeks from a tv, appliance, furniture falling on them according to the u.s. consumer product safety commission.

So dressers, a lot of them have kits to anchor them to the balance or purchase them from a store.

They have since by the way anchored that dress tore the wall so this will never happen again.

But also with that, she says look at that twin bond.

If you are watching.

>> his brother.

>> he was not going to give up.

He was not going to leave the room.

>> never leave a man behind.

>> no, make sure his little brother could get out of that dresser.

>> i was such a nut job with my kids.

I had no furniture.

Every plug had a thing in it.

They had like a ball, no wonder they are creative kids now.

>> i remember that, growing up.

Those little plugs that go into the electric sock et.

>> there was nothing to do.

Here is what i did use, you don't know though, the bumpers, i had the cutest matching bump we are my blanket.

>> take it out.

>> now they are saying don't use the bumper.

>> choking hazard but you do the best you can.

Anyway those twin boys doing okay and thank you for sharing the video.

Because it makes parents out there shall it.

>> it does, makes you think, if you have furniture, anchor it to the wall.

>> you look at that, that is not falling over, why is would that fall over.

You see it.

>> i am on a-- on my flip board i'm on a recipe, i know that is weird.

>> shocking.

>> i know, every once in a while there is something that i have to have.

>> here is the great thing about you, is you make them.

I just pin them.

>> i know.

>> i just want to see them.

>> actually do cook.

>> we have a line of progressionment do you them, you pin them and i have heard that some people do this.

>> that's great.

Well, this is the most pinned recipe of 2016.

And it's the healthy one.

It is saying everyone should make it.

And it is so, so easy.

It is a quick and easy chicken burrito.

The ingredients are shredded chicken, mexican cheese and avocado, cilantro, tortillas and oil.

Throw them together, 315 calories perceive serving.

You can freeze them.

>> i can make that.

>> people whacka over them because they were so delicious.

>> i would get the shredded chick friend costco.

>> yes.

>> i would go and get the chicken and shred it up.

>> i love to watch you make that.

>> look how easy, nice.

>> mix the chicken, the cheese, the cilantro and diced avocado, pu look, that's it.

That's it.

>> if it's not cooked in the microwave.

>> maybe we should do it in the kitchen.

>> you know what we will do, let's do this in the kitchen and nicea could lead the recipe.

It would be amazing.

>> or not.

>> that would be great television, that's for sure.

Speak of great television there is a new trend for 2017.

>> we're about to make some now.

>> we talked about this on the show.

We got on the trend at the very end because they say all 2016 women were wearing chokers every where.

I only started seeing them in october.

>> i like them.

>> you have one on right now.

You can do the really thicket choker or tiny one that you tie.

>> i'm seeing if it can help with like less food consumption, tighter.

>> tietden it up just a little bit.

>> you need that to just right here.

>> i can't physically wire my jaw shut.

>> you tighten it strong enough.

>> i will be like.

>> you're in the eating anything.

>> the love trends recycled, in the 90sst this was so in.

Now it's back.

So according to fashion forecasters, for women, it's out in 2017.

But for men it's in.

>> oh no.

>> is brian, here's a choker.

>> i can't put that on myself.

>> do you not trust me.

>> you have to do it-- no, no, you are doing it wrong.

>> i feel lake are you going to kill me with this thing.

>> so i am attacked from behind.

At least we have evidence to be able to show.

>> so we can go forward.

>> oh boy.

>> you do it that way.

We're just going to go like that.

>> oh.

>> this is the fashion that everyone is doing in 2017.

>> it's called the male choker.

And it's being sold.

>> it's choking something, that's for sure.

>> that's absolutely not fine.

I'm going say no.

>> so the black one is sold out.

The pink one is still out there but the black one is sold out.

>> what do you think?

>> i don't love it.

>> just imagine walking into any location, you see a guy dressed like this, what is going on with that guy.

Something's wrong with that guy.

>> stop flexing so it comes off your neck.

You're trying to get it off.

>> no, i just can't help it.

That is how big my neck.

Is years and years of working out, so this little choker.

>> it really is funny.

What would you do, bri, if you saw a guy dressed like you with a choker.

>> i would say well that guy is really into himself.

>> oh yeah, he looks sharp.

>> would you say something is off.

>> he has to be in the entertainment industry, something is happening there that-- it would be a great story.

>> he's from europe.

>> right, he's from europe.

>>-- has a said wrap around, red paisley print, a studded leather, a braided leather and a silver and gold metal for any man.

>> have i like a lime covered furry one.

I will bring that one for you.

>> i loved that on you.

>> thank you.

>> should brian wear that one.

>> no, huh-uh.

>> let's see how many we can get.

>> find one that we really like.

>> have i new one i could wear next week and you can try it on.

>> i am so excited for thasm i will save.

This i done want to spoil it all in one sitting.

I will put it right here for safe keeping.

>> later.

>> nica have i good news for you.

>> go ahead.

>> don't bother looking outside your relationship for the perfect partner because they don't exist.

And do you know why?

>> because you already have the perfect partner?

>> because the annoying things about scott that you-- that annoys me.

>> you know is he home watching.

>> i know.

I think the way he-- she says evac i'ms all the time and it makes her crazy.

I love that about you, scott.

>> why don't you like the vacuuming.

>> everybody has that thing that drives you crazy.

>> you do something that after two decades, you get to where you go shall.

>> but is helping you around the house bad.

>> if she ditched scott and started going out with you, she with be like brian, you look in the mirror 87 times a day.

>> thras' a bad thing.

>> so it says.

>> the only time we really meet together is when there is a big mirror.

>> when are you in a relationship and you see somebody and you are like gosh, maybe, maybe that person is like made for me.

When you get to know them, they will have annoying habits.

So every one, every one is annoying is what it is saying.

Everyone is annoying.

>> we talked about it is a plate of food and every plate there will be something maybe that you don't like.

So scott plate of food, at least you know his plait of food.

>> scott, love your broccoli.

>> you know what, could you get something with-- liver on it and you are like no, i don't want that.

>> but if you see beef on the floor, don't vacuum it up, whatever you are doing.

>> so if you are wanting to not be in your marriage, everybody else is in annoying too, so stay in it.

>> is that good news or bad news.

>> it's good news, it's meant to be positive.

Another positive.

>> speaking of positives.

>> i know, if you are thinking about getting married, every blooming thing has the most gorgeous flowers and robert and pam are here.

I love hanging out with them.

We're going to show you the most beautiful ways to display your wedding.

>> you get a sneak peek of what they will be showing.

>> coming up later, find out the real reason why it's so tough to keep those new years resolutions.