Nevada's first urban drone testing site breaks ground in Hen

This has been a long time in the making.

((christianne klein)) >> this is a joint effort with henderson, nevada state college and the nevada institute for autonomous systems- today they unveiled plans for the aptly named henderson unmanned vehicle range or huvr... <<< ((mayor andy hafen/henderson it's really an industry that's taking off )) ((buzzing drones)) ((christianne klein)) >> there was a buzz in the air as drones flew high in the sky at the groundbreaking of the state's first urban drone testing site in henderson..

Right now it's 500 acres of desert- but this land on the nevada state college campus will soon be transformed... ((chris wallach/director- nevada uas test site the next phase you'll see is the buildup of the launching pads the facilities that they do flight operations, the visual observer tower, basically everything you need to achieve flight in the national air space )) ((christianne klein)) >> organizers expect the henderson unmanned vehicle range or huvr to be a fully operational test site later this year... henderson mayor andy hafen says this is a great opportunity to lead in this field..

((mayor andy hafen/henderson the faa only designated six states in the entire united states so the nevada and the city of henderson was able to get one of those sites )) ((christianne klein)) >> companies like amazon have already started using drones to make deliveries in some locations- and other companies plan to follow suit..

Organizers say they've already had interest from small and large corporations looking to test the latest technology..

((chris wallach/director- nevada uas test site it will be able to advance not only research and development but there are companies that will be able to do live operation missions from this site using this as their base of operations : )) >>> ((christianne klein)) >> the f-a-a designated these test sites to encourage the integration of drones into air traffic systems. with this site- officials believe nevada has secured it's place as a leader in a field that's still in it's infancy.

