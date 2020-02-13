Global  

Lee Staker retires

Long time Bonneville County commissioner retires.
Lee Staker retires



For weather, download out 'first alert' a long-time public servant for bonneville county and the state of idaho is retiring today.

Commissioner lee staker had his official retirement party today after working as a county commissioner for nearly 18 years.

Prior to his county position, staker spent eight years as a state senator.

Staker says he's had a good run... and says he learned an important thing while serving the public... "the main thing is you got t treat everybody the same.

There's your friends that always want your favors and you can't get them your favors, you got to treat them the same as you treat john doe who you don't know and you've never met.

" with staker's official retirement... bryan l.

Reed will take his place




