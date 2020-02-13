Global  

Hello Earth: NASA Shares View Of Earth 3.8 Billion Miles Away

Hello Earth: NASA Shares View Of Earth 3.8 Billion Miles Away

Hello Earth: NASA Shares View Of Earth 3.8 Billion Miles Away

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory marked the thirtieth anniversary of the Voyager mission’s “Pale Blue Dot” image by sharing an updated version of the photo.
