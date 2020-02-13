Global  

utep mens basketball at la tech ruston la

Tech, always a tough place to play.

Let's go to the thomas assembly center, where la tech has only lost one home conference game in four years.

After a paul thomas block, eric mcree his the jumper.

La tech by seven.

Later in the first...good ball movement leads to mcree, who knocks down the three pointer... tim floyd not happy, remember he went to school at la tech.

Second half...the pass to jacobi boykins...la tech was 10-29 from three point range.

Omega harris one- point shy of his career high with 23 points.

Utep within two, but miners shot 36-percent from the field.

La tech wins it, 64-44.

Miners dropping their 11th straight game, longest losing streak in utep history since 1952-53 season.

Utep is at southern miss saturday.

Beau: let's go to kansas




