MSSU drops road game to #1 NW Missouri State

MSSU drops road game to #1 NW Missouri State
MSSU drops road game to #1 NW Missouri State

Nw missouri state not only won the division ii national title in football, they also have the number one ranked team in men's basketball.

And tonight, missouri southern made the trip to maryville to face the bearcats.

((southern came in tied with northwest for first place in the miaa at 4-0.

Lions though without big man lj ross who is done for the year with an acl injury.1st half.

Kinzer lambert getting the start tonight.

Knocks down a three.

He had three of those in the first half.

A few minutes later jj cratit drives and finishes.

He had 10 first half points.

Lions still down 14-7.but northwest showing why it's #1.

Justin pitts makes the no-look pass for a layup.

Bearcats ahead 26-10.southern trying to stay in it.

Parker jennings with the nice pass to lawrence brown for the and one.

But northwest just too good.

Ryan welty.

A freshman.

Tonight he set a miaa record with his 16th consecutive three.and the lions lose big.

90-68.

Southern vists missouri western on saturday.

Women's game tonight from maryville.right




