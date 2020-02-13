Unpredictable Future for Planned Parenthood Funding

Speaking out after house speaker paul ryan announced plans to strip all federal funding to the health centers.

Ryan's move is part of the process republicans are using early this year to dismantle obamacare.

Congressional republicans have tried for years to zero out all federal funding for planned parenthood because the group provides abortion services.

The issue helped trigger a 16-day government shutdown in 2013, and democrats and president obama insisted any provision targeting the group be removed from a bill to fund federal