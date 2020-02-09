Global  

Trump to Ask Congress to Pay for Wall

President-Elect Donald Trump plans to ask Congress for the funds to build his proposed wall.
You remember that wall donald trump promised throughout his campaign?

Well, he plans to ask congress to put up the money to build it.

Not mexico.

The president-elect's transition team has signaled to congressional republican leaders that trump's preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as april.

That's according to house republican officials.

The move would break a key campaign promise when trump repeatedly said he would force mexico to pay for it.

The trump team argues it will have the authority through a bush-era 2006 law to build the wall, lawmakers say, but it lacks the



Trump to seek $2B in new border wall cash

He will also ask Congress for billions in funding hikes for immigration enforcement.
Politico - Published


