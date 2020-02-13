New year fitness trends

Tasmin: it's a new year, and according to local fitness centers - this month - the number of new members have gone up dramatically.

Officials with the planet fitness of frederick say -- during the holiday season- gym usage is fairly low because people are traveling, and mostly visiting family.

They say when january hits, some people usually want to lose that holiday weight and get fit for the summer.

The main reason for the increase around this time of year they say--- is some people want to be fit for the new year.

Anthony hawkes / general manager, planet fitness of frederick "everyone wants to hold true to those resolutions that they make in the beginning of the year... so numbers definitely go very low in december to incredibly high in january."

Officials with planet fitness of frederick say those numbers tend to