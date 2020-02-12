Broome Executive Garnar calls for audit of Broome County fin

Broome county executive jason garnar is seeking recommendation from new york state to help improve the local economy.

Today, garnar held a news conference to announce he and the legislature have sent a letter to state comptroller thomas dinapoli requesting an audit of broome county finances.

Garnar sites that broome has been labeled as fiscally stressed by the comptroller's office for the last 3 years.

He says an independent source can provide better analysis.

Broome county executive jason garnar says, "we've seen the stress rating over the last 3 years.

It is released from the state comptroller's office, so we think it's a good idea for them to do an audit to see how our finances are so we can turn it around and get away from being fiscally stressed."

Jim ehmke says: the audit would include all broome county financials, including employee-issued credit card statements from the last 5 years.

Garnar says there is no timetable on the audit, but he'd like the