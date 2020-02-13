PA Live: MICKEY WILSON- SKI LIFT RESCUE- January 6, 2017

Track.

Talk about being at the rit place at the right time professional daredevil micky wilson was there when a man got tangled in a ski lift in colorado.

Nbc's katie schwartz reports.

Wilson was there when was there when he had to be a harrowing scene on top of a colorado mountain at a ski resort, a man's backpack got tangled and wound up hanging by his neck falling unconscious.

>> one of his friends micky wilson a part time ski instructor was in the next chair behind him when it happened.

>> we're wondering where he is and that is when we hear the first scream.

Kind of more of just a yelp.

We turn around and look back at the chair lift behind us and we see his skis, one of his skis on the ground right where the chair lift goes up.

>> wilson a professional slack liner used his training andfearo action.

He lime climbed up the lift tower and these photos show what happened next.

>> i realized that with my flak lining background, my long history of climbing rope, climbing trees, climbing scastledding, climbing on ropes and lack line and cable i could climb the lift tower and shimmy down along the cable that holds up the chair lift and climb down to his chair lift and get to him.

The 28 year old said he was able to reach his unconscious friend in less than five minutes sliding nearly 30 feet across the narrow lift cable to get to him.

>> at that point ski patrol, had showed up ready to help.

They brought a ladder to get to him, luckily one of the ski patrol man had a knife and he made the world's most perfect toss, first try, 20 feet up to me sitting in the chair lift.

>> the colorado native cutting the man free, a rescue team on the ground immediately starting cpr.

>> wilson who has competed in flak lining competitions all over the world feels blessed to use his skills for something good.

>> something that started out as pure recreation allowed me to save a person's life.

>> that according to wilson the man who was caught on the ski lift sowt of the hospital and is doing okay.

Britney, if you are going to get stuck on a ski lift, i guess having a professional daredevil nearby is a pretty lucky thing.

