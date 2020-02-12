Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack

Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack

Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack

CHICAGO — Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is facing a new six-count indictment for filing false reports last year that he was the victim of a hate crime.

According to USA Today, Smollett had told police that he was beaten by two masked men while walking near his Chicago apartment on January 29, 2019.

He said the attackers shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, poured a chemical substance over him, and wrapped a noose around his neck.

CNN reports that while Chicago police initially investigated the incident as a hate crime, prosecutors later claimed Smollett paid the two men – brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo – to stage the attack for publicity.

Court documents indicate that on January 22, 2019, Jussie Smollett received a threatening letter at the studio where the show 'Empire' is filmed.

It came with a white powdery substance that was later determined to be ibuprofen." Disappointed by the studio's handling of the letter, the actor met with the Osundairo brothers three days later, and asked them to stage an attack on him.

According to prosecutors, Smollett wanted the assault to happen the night of January 28 near his Streeterville apartment.

He told Abel to hurt him, but not too badly, and Ola to put a rope around his neck, pour gasoline on him, and yell, "This is MAGA country!" He then gave the brothers $100 to buy rope, gasoline, ski masks, gloves, and red MAGA baseball caps needed for the attack.

On January 27, Smollett drove the brothers to the scene where he wanted the assault to take place, pointing out a surveillance camera that would capture the incident.

He instructed them to pour bleach instead of gasoline, and not to bring their cellphones, then gave a $3,500 personal check payable to Abel.

A flight delay on Smollett's part pushed the plan back to 2 a.m.

On the 29th.

The actor called Abel at 12:49 a.m.

Once his plane landed.

Minutes later, the brothers hailed an Uber, switching to a cab midway that took them three blocks from the scene.

The attack took place on 2:04 a.m.

As instructed, though out of view of the camera.

The brothers fled the scene afterward, taking a taxi home.

ABC News reports that the actor had initially been indicted in March 2019 for 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct, before charges were all dropped just weeks later.

Prosecutors said Smollett had forfeited his $10,000 bail and done community service.

Following backlash from the dismissal, a judge assigned special prosecutor Dan Webb to look into why the original charges were dropped.

After weighing the extensive nature of Smollett's false police reports and the resources expended by Chicago PD to investigate his allegations, Webb determined there are reasonable grounds to further prosecute the actor, adding that it is "in the interest of justice." Another factor that contributed to this decision is that the Cook County State Attorney's Office could not provide evidence of similar cases that showed Smollett's received no special treatment.

Smollett is due in court on February 24.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again on Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

After his case is re-examined by a special prosecutor, the former 'Empire' actor has been indicted on...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •NewsyJust JaredFOXNews.comCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JAC6789

JAQ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: BREAKING: Chicago special prosecutor announces Jussie Smollett indicted by grand jury on six counts of disorderly condu… 23 seconds ago

Rbaron169

FlyBoy RT @seanhannity: *UPDATE: Jussie Smollett faces 6 new felony counts: disorderly conduct, lying to police* https://t.co/tHqKThDm1H 27 seconds ago

eri_mk66

Momoffour RT @seanhannity: JUSTICE FOR JUSSIE? Smollett Indicted on Six Counts of Disorderly Conduct, Lying to Police https://t.co/wD9Y6m3Ypd 56 seconds ago

SharonO87890514

Sharon O’Donnell RT @VickyForT45: So now @JussieSmollett claims the 6 new indictments against him by the Grand Jury is all about politics, not about justice… 2 minutes ago

FreedomConnect_

❌ Freedom Connection RT @Here4Trump2020: THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY What a lying piece of #Schiff & 2 think I used to like him! I don’t understand Liberals these days… 3 minutes ago

m0mmysuzy

Susan D RT @MrAndyNgo: Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday on six counts of disorderly conduct by local authorities for faking a hate crime agains… 3 minutes ago

duff_carpenter

Duff Carpenter RT @LATiffani1: Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts Thank you Special Prosecutor Dan Webb Bye Juicy. Thanks for playing 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News [Video]Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News

Rick Moranis is returning for the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' reboot, Rose McGowan is slamming Natalie Portman's Oscars ensemble statement and Jussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago. These are the..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:39Published

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

ET Canada has all the details on former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, who was indicted again on six new charges stemming from the alleged hate crime hoax that occurred almost a year ago.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.