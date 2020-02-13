2017 Tangle on The Trail Boys Highlights

County..

Tupelo boys now trying to knock off unbeaten coahoma county..

Early on for tupelo..jaylon copeland gets ball..

Drives..

Gets the up and under lay up to go..

Golden wave with the early 2-0 lead..

Still in the first..

Tate clayton with the steal..

Finds copeland down at the other end with the one handed slam..

Panthers lead 23- 18 at the half.... 2nd half - here comes the wave - later on..

Off fastbreak..

Tyjil hereford finds copeland for the score... and more great passing - nick ratliff to jett johnson for 2.

Tupelo takes out undefeated coahoma county on the boys side as well, 54-47.

Oxford facing calhoun city..

There's oxford's jarkel joiner and calhoun city's ladavious draine..

And here's draine gets the steal..

He drives..

Pulls up..

He drains another three pointer... later..

Oxford's jarkel joiner gets steal..

He scores at the other end..oxford up one..

But jarkel was just getting warmed up - breaking the press the chargers here, joiner with the tomahawk slam... and one more for good measure - a steal, then a pass of the backboard for joiner!

The cal state bakersfield commit had 52 points, oxford wins 85-71.

Final game of the evening... new hope's terryonte thomas..facing our former student athelte of the week ty jones..

Early on for pontotoc..

Leading 3-0..

Ty jones gets ball..

Scores jumper... extends lead to five..

New hope trying to answer..

Down 7..

Off the miss my tyler stevenson..

Jaquante bell gets board and scores..

Cuts lead back to five... later for new hope...terryonte thomas with ball..

Driving..

He pulls up... drains the long jumper..

It's new hope that gets the win, 57- 53.