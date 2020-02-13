VanVleet Leads Win Over Windy City

Illinois as a pro on saturday.

The raptors 905 faced the windy city bulls in hoffman estates 1.

Vanvleet didn't waste anytime getting aquainted... here he is getting around the defense and finishing at rim 2.

Then vanvleet in transition... goes european to score the bucket in stride... beautiful euro step from the former auburn knight 3.

After that look at him just finding an opening on the floor... and nailing the free throw jumper.

4.

There was plenty of love for vanvleet in the stands... and he made sure they enjoyed themselves... gets fouled but just misses the lay-up.

But vanvleet's two biggest points were a pair of free throws that sealed the game late.

Vanvleet finishes with 23 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

102-100 the final ((fred vanvleet, raports guard)) that's what the fourth quarter is for.

It's for the big time players to make plays, and that's what i try to do especially for this group.

You know try to be the closer and get it done.

I was able to draw a foul there and knock down the free throws.

((josh)) not