Ag & Energy 1/9

Has surged 12 cents nationally over the past three weeks.

The lundburg survey says it's now 2-38 a gallon.

Gas in san francisco was the highest in the continental united states at $2.78 a gallon on average friday.

The low average was in denver, at $2 a gallon.

U-s natural gas production will likely increase this year.

Demand for natural gas keeps growing.

Gas for electricity, gas for industrial use, gas for lng export to the world, gas for piped export to mexico and canada.

Energy experts tell forbes, there could be mergers in the industry this year as well.

Farmers in areas of oklahoma and texas raked in their highest cotton yields ever this year.

Strong yields and stronger prices have some states eyeing more cotton acres in 2017.

2016 saw a big boost in cotton plantings, up an estimated 17 percent over 2015.

Starbucks is back at it with another surprise - and this time, it's food- related.

The coffee chain is adding an organic avocado spread to its menus.

Teen vogue says some stores already have it and it's been such a hit that they are taking it to all the stores.

Social media says it costs 99 cents.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report