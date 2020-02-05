Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ag & Energy 1/9

Ag & Energy 1/9

Video Credit: KARD - Published < > Embed
Ag & Energy 1/9Ag & Energy 1/9
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ag & Energy 1/9

Has surged 12 cents nationally over the past three weeks.

The lundburg survey says it's now 2-38 a gallon.

Gas in san francisco was the highest in the continental united states at $2.78 a gallon on average friday.

The low average was in denver, at $2 a gallon.

U-s natural gas production will likely increase this year.

Demand for natural gas keeps growing.

Gas for electricity, gas for industrial use, gas for lng export to the world, gas for piped export to mexico and canada.

Energy experts tell forbes, there could be mergers in the industry this year as well.

Farmers in areas of oklahoma and texas raked in their highest cotton yields ever this year.

Strong yields and stronger prices have some states eyeing more cotton acres in 2017.

2016 saw a big boost in cotton plantings, up an estimated 17 percent over 2015.

Starbucks is back at it with another surprise - and this time, it's food- related.

The coffee chain is adding an organic avocado spread to its menus.

Teen vogue says some stores already have it and it's been such a hit that they are taking it to all the stores.

Social media says it costs 99 cents.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report



Recent related news from verified sources

Industry Leaders to Congregate in Bangkok to Discuss Asia's Future Energy Needs

THAILAND, Feb 5, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Almost 200 Global Leaders will take the stage at Future...
ACN Newswire - Published

This buzzy startup raised $70 million to slash your energy bill and provide you with renewable power

This buzzy startup raised $70 million to slash your energy bill and provide you with renewable power· Arcadia is a digital platform that aims to give users more options for buying energy, which has...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

msierra115

Michael Sierra @algenys31 @_ryszn Negative energy gotta go Chief 2 seconds ago

edwardobassmas1

edwardobassmaster666 RT @TulsiGabbard: .@AndrewYang I’ve so enjoyed getting to know you & am grateful for our friendship. You brought energy & creative ideas th… 2 seconds ago

ktmftaylor

katie ilene ✰ ✰ ✰ RT @sidneyheyman1: That energy‼️ 3 seconds ago

OMG_Its_M_A_C

BallLikeI’mKobe_13🎲🙏🏽🎯 RT @Lakers: Energy 😤 #LakeShow https://t.co/fBLwasSOD7 3 seconds ago

shortfusecle

Troy Byers RT @dcexaminer: Rich countries are ditching coal for natural gas, wind, solar and nuclear power. U.S. emissions fell 2.9%, or by 140 milli… 4 seconds ago

nomad_thought

Longitude/Latitude RT @ToLey88: Imagine all the other things a union could spend time and energy fighting to achieve if quality healthcare wasn't something th… 4 seconds ago

randy_tull

Randy Tull RT @DavePerrino: @BongBong @RepDanCrenshaw I agree with this and believe it should be part of our energy mix. 5 seconds ago

sandrabrown_

mayforever @LizQuensUNITE @lizasoberano @itsenriquegil current energy theory Make It With You LizQuen #FakeItWithYou @lizasoberano @itsenriquegil 5 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SDSM&T digs deep into solar energy [Video]SDSM&T digs deep into solar energy

The goal is to design solar cells for space missions; but there is always a commercial application.

Credit: KOTAPublished

AG AND ENERGY 1.3.16 [Video]AG AND ENERGY 1.3.16

AG AND ENERGY 1.3.16

Credit: KARDPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.