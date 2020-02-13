Global  

Rosedale fire

Video Credit: KGET NBC 17 Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
Rosedale fireA storage facility on Rosedale Highway went up in flames yesterday afternoon.
Rosedale fire

Christina: a storage facility on rosedale highway went up in flames yesterday afternoon.

Kern county fire officials say crews could see a cloud of dark smoke while coming up to the the u-haul neighborhood dealer.

County fire officials say various household items -- such as barbecue grills, cases of silicone and electric items caught fire.

Crews contained the fire before it spread to nearby businesses.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.




