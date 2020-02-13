Pet of the Week - Splendid

Bryant blvd., barbed wire & roses in sunset mall, and the goodfellow afb event center information, tickets & tours office.

Tickets are also available by phone at 325-658-6464.

Ticket prices range from $15 up.

Among the wwe superstars slated to compete in the 7:30 p.m.

Show are world champion aj styles, dean ambrose, kane, bray wyatt, intercontinental champion the miz, smackdown women's champion becky lynch and smackdown tag team champs rhyno and heath slater.

"wwe is always a spectacle," civic events manager sidney walker, "and no wwe superstar is more spectacular than john cena.

Whether it's in the ring, on tv or on a movie screen, it's impossible to take your eyes off the guy.

And then wwe adds the championship pedigrees of aj styles, dean ambrose, week's pet of the week is splendid.

She is a 6 year old female calico.

Splendid loves treats and cuddles.

She is litter box trained, fully vaccinated, feline leukemia negative, spayed and microchpped.

Splendid is available for adoption for $85.00.

Concho valley paws has embarked on a no kill initiative with the city of san angelo.

The five year plan includes high volume adoptions, rescue 6:xx....xx degrees..... <<short term... (today and tonight) lee trough along the texas and new mexico state line will continue to bring breezy conditions today, particularly for the big country and concho valley.

Southerly winds will also slowly bring in low level moisture...with patchy/brief stratus is possible early