Macaws, Kinkajous and Snakes, Oh My!

You guys may recall that last month we had some reindeer outside our studio, ((jay)) well santa's village azoosment park is back at it again... this time with a few different creatures.

Jason sierpien is here with us this morning... jason fill us in on what you've got.

Animals on set on monday include a blue and gold macaw, albino burmese python and a kinkajou.

((christie)) top stories are up next.

We will be right